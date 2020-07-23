Sunbelt Ag Expo holds drive-thru field day

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Members of the Sunbelt Ag Expo held its annual field day demonstrations on Thursday.
This year, due to COVID-19, the field day was held as a drive-through at Spence Field in Moultrie.
Chip Blalock, Executive Director of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, said they had a large turnout for the event.
“First of all, the turnout has been great, better than we expected. You never know when you try something new. With the COVID-19 protocols, we really had to think outside the box. So, what we did is we as a staff sat around the table and threw around several ideas and settled on the drive-through portion,” said Blalock.
He said they wanted the event to be as traditional as possible while showcasing the best in agriculture research.
“You know, it’s great to see them come and see the latest in seed varieties, crop protection, soil fertility, irrigation precision. You know, research doesn’t stop for a pandemic. We already have the varieties and so forth that farmers can see, start making planting decisions for 2021 and beyond,” said Blalock.
Researchers from the University of Georgia (UGA) participated in the field day studying the volatility of crops.
Jenna Vance, a research professional with UGA, said they use soybeans to do this.
“We use soybeans. Soybeans are the best indicator crop because soybeans are highly sensitive to Dicamba. Whereas, like with 2,4-D cotton is a good indicator crop. That’s why we use soybeans because the rates can get down to infinitely small amounts,” said Vance.
Even Farmer Fredando Jackson from Flint River Fresh attended the event emphasizing the importance of cover crops.
“And so, what we show people is that you don’t let your garden space just be dormant or go empty, because you set it up for weeds to grow. So, by planting cover crops, which are just nature’s way of healing itself, nature’s way of refreshing itself, nature’s way of renewing itself, planting them in a strategic way to help with your future harvest,” said Jackson.
Chip Blalock said the 43rd Sunbelt Ag Expo Show is still scheduled to take place from October 20-22 but said he will release more information about it at a later date.
For more information on the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.