Scattered storms and active in the tropics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat continues to grip SGA with highs in the 90s and feels like readings around 100°. Today’s ’s coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms dropped temperatures about 15-20° this afternoon. Rain gradually tapers off through the evening.
Much drier tomorrow with isolated showers followed by scattered showers and storms over the weekend into next week. Still hot and humid with highs in the 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression 8 is moving slowly west across the north-central Gulf of Mexico. The system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm prior to landfall along the Texas coastline Saturday. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Port Mansfield to High Island, Texas. Main impacts from the system heavy rain and potential flooding over parts of South Texas this weekend.
Also brewing in the tropics, Tropical Storm Gonzalo moving west toward the Windward Islands. Although the storm has weakened a bit, it’s expected to strengthen and become the season’s first hurricane. The latest forecast track keeps Gonzalo on a westward track into the Caribbean early next week. Stay tuned for updates.
