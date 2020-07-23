Phoebe releases Thursday’s COVID-19 update

“Phoebe is fortunate to have strong working relationships with hospitals across Georgia. In early April when COVID-19 was at its peak here locally, we were grateful that hospitals throughout our region were willing to help ensure patients received the level of care they needed by accepting patient transfers when our ICUs were at capacity. Over the last few weeks, we have returned the favor by accepting patients from multiple Georgia hospitals when they needed assistance. That kind of cooperation and our close partnership with the state will be vital to our continued coordinated and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All Georgians also need to continue to do their part to protect themselves and others from the virus by wearing masks, socially distancing, practicing proper hand hygiene, and following other guidance of public health officials,” Steiner said.