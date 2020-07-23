Phoebe releases Thursday’s COVID-19 update

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital released updated COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.
As of noon Thursday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 61
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 11
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 504
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 113
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 32
“Since late June, our trendline of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has been moving upward, and that increase has been more pronounced over the last week or two. This upward trend is primarily due to an increase in local transmission of the virus, though we have admitted patients transferred from other hospitals,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO.
“Phoebe is fortunate to have strong working relationships with hospitals across Georgia. In early April when COVID-19 was at its peak here locally, we were grateful that hospitals throughout our region were willing to help ensure patients received the level of care they needed by accepting patient transfers when our ICUs were at capacity. Over the last few weeks, we have returned the favor by accepting patients from multiple Georgia hospitals when they needed assistance. That kind of cooperation and our close partnership with the state will be vital to our continued coordinated and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All Georgians also need to continue to do their part to protect themselves and others from the virus by wearing masks, socially distancing, practicing proper hand hygiene, and following other guidance of public health officials,” Steiner said.
