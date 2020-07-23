Pastor, volunteers hand out free milk in Blakely

Pastor, volunteers hand out free milk in Blakely
Good News (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | July 23, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 6:34 PM

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Pastor Michael Harris and other many volunteers handed out free gallons of milk in Blakely.

Harris and others decided to help out the community and thanked several people for making it happen.

Harris thanked Porter Mulkey for loaning his forklift to unload the truck, First Assembly of God, John Fortner and Jesse Wells, and many others for making it happen.

Harris said he intends to do more to help by handing out 1,300 boxes of food in the community.

Pastor Michael Harris and many others braved this south Georgia heat to give out free gallons of milk to the Blakely...

Posted by City of Blakely on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.