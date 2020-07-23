Pastor, volunteers hand out free milk in Blakely

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Pastor Michael Harris and other many volunteers handed out free gallons of milk in Blakely.
Harris and others decided to help out the community and thanked several people for making it happen.
Harris thanked Porter Mulkey for loaning his forklift to unload the truck, First Assembly of God, John Fortner and Jesse Wells, and many others for making it happen.
Harris said he intends to do more to help by handing out 1,300 boxes of food in the community.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.