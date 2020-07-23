Pandemic increases risk of hot car deaths

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A reminder for parents this summer to keep an eye on your children, so they don’t get locked inside a car.
The COVID-19 pandemic increased the risk of children dying in hot cars.
According to the Kids and Cars website, 11 people have died in hot cars so far this year in the country.
55 percent of them were children who got into vehicles on their own.
“One’s too many. It’s smoldering hot out there right now, and it does not take long for the heat to get to children and adults,” said Thomas County Emergency Medical Services Chief Tim Coram.
He said it only takes a few minutes for temperatures to increase inside a car.
“It’s 97 degrees outside right now, in 10 minutes that can double. That can turn into 117 degrees inside the vehicle,” said Coram.
Coram said 75 percent of child hot car deaths in the U.S. are of children less than two years old.
“Kids are accidentally getting in the car. They go outside. They have child locks on the car now, and when they get in the car, they may not know it, and they lock themselves in,” explained Coram.
Kids and Cars is a national organization whose aim is to save the lives of children and pets in and around vehicles.
Director Amber Rollins said they anticipated the pandemic to increase the risk of hot car deaths across the country.
Some families are at home more with added priorities.
So, Rollins said children can wander out to play in the trunk of cars, and find themselves locked in.
“Keep your cars locked. Even if you don’t have children, it’s so important to keep your cars locked. Not only do children gain access to family members’ vehicles, but many times children have been found in a neighbor’s vehicle,” said Rollins.
She said it’s important to teach toddlers ways to get rescued if they do get locked in a car.
Some of those include honking horns, turning on the hazard lights, and making themselves visible through the passenger window.
“If a child goes missing, it is so important that everybody knows to check the insides, floorboard, and trunk of all of the vehicles in the area immediately,” said Rollins.
Children sometimes accidentally lock themselves in, especially when the child lock is already activated, so it’s important to check all cars, locked and unlocked.
“Literally minutes can be the difference between a child being okay, and a child not being okay,” explained Rollins.
She adds child-proofing and adding door alarms to the house is a great tip in making sure kids can’t get out and access a vehicle.
If you ever see a child in a car, and they look like they’re in distress, Georgia has a Good Samaritan Law protecting you if you have to break into a car to save the child.
