Ga. partnership expected to bring over 100 jobs to Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Paerosol Global Partners LLC (PGP) plans to invest nearly $17 million in building a new facility in Bainbridge.
PGP is a manufacturer of disinfectant solutions and spraying instruments based in Florida.
This new facility will mark the company’s first location in Georgia and create 140 new jobs, according to a release.
“PGP’s disinfectant products are in high demand, and we are proud to welcome this innovative company to Georgia,” Kemp said. “Their decision to bring their operations to our state is a testament to the way we do business and the incredible assets we provide companies in need of a dependable workforce, unmatched logistics network and great quality of life. I look forward to seeing all of the opportunities this expansion creates for the hardworking people of Southwest Georgia.”
“PGP is committed to making a difference in the quality of people’s lives. We are looking forward to building our new facility in Bainbridge, Georgia. The community has welcomed us with open arms, making our decision to choose Georgia over any other part of the nation a seamless process for us,” said David Pobiak, PGP’s senior vice president of strategic alliances and sales. “The professionalism, infrastructure and cooperation we have experienced provides us the ability to create a thriving business and, in turn, contribute to this burgeoning community by way of job production and access to our technology in local schools, hospitals, and all places of gathering to help ensure safety against existing and emerging pathogens.”
Georgia is a national leader in advanced manufacturing and continues to attract new businesses to its southern regions, according to Kemp’s office.
Georgia’s strength across multiple manufacturing sectors resulted in a gross domestic product of $64.7 billion in 2019, and the Georgia Department of Labor estimated that there were 367,300 manufacturing jobs in the state as of May 2020, according to the governor’s office.
“Bainbridge and Decatur County are thrilled to welcome PGP to our community. Their decision to locate and invest in Bainbridge and Decatur County affirms that our community is a premier location within which to do business,” said Keith Lyle, Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County chairman. “Our world-class workforce coupled with the unwavering support of our state and local leadership make us unbeatable at attracting new business and investment. We look forward to growing with PGP. As we always say, Bainbridge and Decatur County are open for business.”
This expansion to Bainbridge will bring several different job opportunities to the area, including careers in management, accounting, logistics and production.
Individuals who are interested in working for PGP are encouraged to contact Pobiak by clicking here.
