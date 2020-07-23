Douglas announces Friday food give-aways

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The second community food distribution has been scheduled in the city of Douglas at two locations.
Free USDA food boxes are available, first-come, first-served basis on Friday, July 24, from 11 a.m. until all the boxes are gone.
The locations are Elixir Extrusions located at 250 Roland Sahm Way, and at the Gladys Coley Resource Center on Roper Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No screenings are needed, just stop by with an empty trunk and the box will be placed inside.
The food is sponsored by the USDA, Douglas Lions Club, City of Douglas, and other local organizations.
