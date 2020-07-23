Dougherty County Coroner address recent concert at US 19 Dragway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Dougherty County Coroner is speaking out after a large gathering was hosted over the weekend.
Coroner Michael Fowler said he got a call that someone tested positive for COVID-19 that attended the event.
He encouraged everyone who was there to go get tested.
“I was shocked when I saw that many people gathering and was not practicing social distancing and also not wearing a mask. I was hoping that this would not happen here especially in Dougherty County from the virus being so prevalent here.”
Coroner Michael Fowler asks anyone who was at the U.S 19 Dragway concert event over the weekend to quarantine.
“I don’t know how much more of the people that might be affected by this virus, so the ones that were out there, I think they need to go get tested and if they start having some of the symptoms they need to go get checked,” said Fowler.
As the summer kicks off many people will head to concerts and large gatherings. Fowler said people need to think twice before attending such events that host hundreds of people.
“I don’t want to have to zip another person from the virus, you know people die from cancer, high blood pressure, and other things but not from the virus something that can be prevented,” said Fowler.
Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul put in a cease and desist order to the manager, Bobby Childs, for failure to adhere to Gov. Kemp’s executive order.
We reached out to Childs and he did not want to comment. The order states, if Childs hosts another event, he can be prosecuted.
