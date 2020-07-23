App created for parents to reward kids keeping busy during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Are you struggling to keep your children on task while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic?
Well, there’s an app for that.
Greg Murset, father of six and a certified financial planner, recently created the “Busykid” app to help parents that face a similar struggle with keeping their kids busy during COVID-19.
“I think one thing ‘BusyKid’ is bringing to the table and a lot of families lives is the ability to structure their lives a little bit better than they have been,” said Murset.
Forget chore charts, and nagging your kids to get their chores done. Now, they can be motivated by technology that helps them stay on track.
“I also need to read for 30 minutes, I have to study my math for an hour, I have to log in and take that quiz like you can use this as a way of keeping track of what your kids are supposed to be doing with their school work,” said Murset.
Simple chores around the house, and staying busy during quarantine are on parents’ minds. Now, many South Georgia families are also having to teach their kids from home as some schools delay starting.
They can now teach them financial literacy.
“We are going to split that money up into savings, sharing, and spending, so that they know, okay, I earn this money and some of it goes my saving and I can buy fractional shares of stock,” said Murset.
Murset said it’s important for parents to teach their kids not just the basics of life.
“After you teach your kids the basics, like don’t steal and beat people up and be nice and those kids of things, you need to teach them about two primary things which are how to work and how to manage their money,” said Murset.
The app can be downloaded for free in the Apple app store and on Android devices.
