Albany crews assessing sewage overflow

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the City of Albany’s Sewer Department was notified of a potential sewage spill on West Whitney Avenue around 2:42 p.m.
Already in the area, city crews responded and used Jet-Vac trucks to stop the overflow and clean-up the area, according to a release.
City officials said Gulf Coast Underground, the contractor working on a sewer lining project, had a bypass pump malfunction at the site causing the sewage overflow.
Crews are working to assess the spill but the bypass pumps have been repaired and returned to service.
