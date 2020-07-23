Albany City Commission works to create new employee clinic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For City of Albany employees, a modular building off of North Monroe Street could mean the difference between feeling sick and living well.
“It’s a wellness clinic that employees and their families can go to. They have an annual check-up that they have to go to, which is a good thing. And it’s certainly a great way to catch anything early that could lead to any bigger problems,” Matt Fuller, Albany Ward 2 commissioner, said.
One city employee credits his life to the city clinic after staff caught what he calls a “silent killer” during routine blood work.
“I went into the clinic, and my PSA rating had jumped from 4.1 to 9.7. That’s when it was beginning to show the prostate cancer. So, we wound up, at that point, going to Cancer Center of America in Atlanta. That’s basically the way it all worked out. But it all started when it showed in my bloodwork,” said Dale Henry, asset supervisor for the Albany Police Department’s Fleet Management Division.
But for people like Henry, the modular building doesn’t function as well as a fully furnished clinic could.
“Mobile units have a life expectancy. We certainly never put them in there for them to be there forever. It’s time to move them to a permanent home” Stephen Collier, Albany assistant city manager, said.
That’s why Albany City Commissioners are proposing a $1 million project to convert the Pace building downtown into a brick and mortar medical building.
“We’ve completed the total demolition of the interior to open it up to house the operations that’s going in there,” said Collier.
The commission bought the building back in November for $265,000.
The commission still has over $700,000 to spend on renovations.
Commissioners hope to have the new clinic complete by late October or early November.
“It’s been a very caring clinic. As far as expanding the clinic, or doing whatever they’re doing on that end of it, it can’t be anything but better for us,” said Henry.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.