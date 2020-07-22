Worth Co. football coach tests positive for COVID-19

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Worth County football coach has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Melissa Edwards, Worth County High School principal.
School officials would not specify if it was a junior varsity or varsity football coach.
Edwards said football teams are still able to practice outdoors.
After talking with the Department of Public Health and the Georgia High School Association, Edwards pointed out, the football program is following the correct protocols during practices.
