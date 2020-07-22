Westover Patriots are keeping their eyes downfield

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Taking things slow.
That's how the Westover Patriots football team is operating.
Since Albany was a hotspot for Coronavirus cases, Dougherty County School System leaders are being especially cautious.
The GHSA is allowing teams to workout in groups of 50, hold inter-squad scrimmages, and wear helmets.
The Dougherty County School System isn't quite there with their teams.
Though Westover Head Football Coach, Olten Downs, said they’re using it to their advantage.
“It’s really been some one-on-one time. We started out with 15, it was basically almost position group by itself. Now, we kind of have some lineman together, some skill guys together. It’s just given me the opportunity to work one-on-one with the guys,” said Downs.
What the next step will be for the Patriots, is unknown.
But, Downs said they’re keeping their eyes downfield.
“It’s a challenge because it’s hard to plan, you know, not necessarily knowing what is our next step, things of that nature. So, we just try to start low and building blocks to work ourselves back up and just kind of taking it day by day right now,” said Downs.
While other teams are a few steps ahead, Downs tells me they can't afford to worry about that.
He told me all they need to do is take care of business each day, and they’ll be just as ready for the start of the season.
“Right now, we don’t have a timeline as to when they’ll try to relax things, just trying to make the right decisions for the kids. We all want to, you know, get back to it like we see other people doing, but we have to do what’s right for our situation first,” said Downs.
