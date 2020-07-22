Valdosta breaks ground on Withlacoochee Equalization Basin

“Our Utilities Department Staff is committed to protecting the environment in any way we can. This new equalization basin will allow us to receive and store any additional flows in the case of another major rain event, ultimately preventing any spills” said Darryl Muse, Utilities Director. “When the plant was built it was designed to hold four-times its average capacity. When we had the major rain event back in December 2018, we realized we needed to add extra capacity. I am excited to break ground on this project, it represents a true commitment by elected officials and city administration to improving our utility system and infrastructure.”