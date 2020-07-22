Stolen car crashed in East Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A car that was reported stolen from an Albany car lot in May crashed on Cordele Road Wednesday morning about 10:30 a.m., according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Worth County deputies radioed that they were engaged in a pursuit of the driver of the stolen Chevy Malibu.
The Georgia State Patrol responded to the car wreck at Cordele Road and Clark Avenue.
No injuries were reported, according to APD.
APD investigators will interview the driver about the motor vehicle theft, and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office will handle charges pertaining to the pursuit.
WALB will have more information on this developing story later.
