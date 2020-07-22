State campaign reminds drivers of dangers of speeding

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The "Operation Southern Shield" campaign is underway this week in Georgia.
Law enforcement said the campaign has reduced traffic deaths in Georgia for the past three years.
“Everybody gets caught up in their cell phones. You get a phone call, you get a text message. You need to remember there are a lot of pedestrians out...people on bicycles,” said Public Information Officer Crystal Parker.
This year's campaign focuses on the dangers of driving above the legal speed limit.
Law enforcement said fewer vehicles traveling on interstates and major highways during the pandemic have contributed to an increase in speeding in Georgia and the nation.
Corporal Parker said Operation Southern Shield isn’t only about reducing speed but includes other traffic safety measures.
“We’re looking for voluntary compliance from the public to obey the speed laws, reduce their speed, and be more mindful about everyone around them,” said Parker.
Using their handheld lidar or car radar to measure speeds, Corporal Parker said their patrol officers not only monitor traffic during campaigns like “Operation Southern Shield,” but throughout the year.
“Speed is a contributing factor to a lot of traffic accidents, specifically fatality accidents,” explained Parker.
If the department receives complaints of increased speeding activity from certain neighborhoods or streets, Corporal Parker said they add increased patrolling in that area and accident prevention.
“When people see a police car, they’re more inclined to recognize ‘oh I forgot to put my seat belt on,’ or ‘oops I’m speeding.’ We hope that visual reminder and this reminder of this campaign will encourage people to reduce their speed, pay attention to the road and not let any distractions impede their driving,” said Parker.
This year’s “Operation Southern Shield” Campaign began on Monday and will end Sunday.
