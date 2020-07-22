My Senior: Trellis Whaley

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Lee County High School.
Trellis Whaley was the Trojans catcher for the past four years, earning several All-State and All-Region honors.
The Trojans softball team made history this past season when they became the state runner-up.
“Looking back on that year, it was a literal Cinderella story. Everything just came together in the offseason, as a team, as the brackets. It was all unbelievable and we all rose to every occasion,” said Whaley.
Beyond all of this success, Whaley was facing her own battles.
After a doctor’s visit to find out why she was getting intense head rushes, she discovered she was born with a condition called Chiari malformation.
A condition in which brain tissue extends into your spinal canal.
After a successful surgery, she's now two weeks post-op and finally regaining her strength.
“I’m slowly starting to be able to walk a little bit more. And slowly build up on very small exercises, nothing too strenuous,” said Whaley.
She said the outpouring of support from the community has made this journey bearable.
“The softball community has really just been great about the injury that I sustained and they were great on supporting me,” said Whaley.
As she continues her recovery, she has one thing on her mind.
Beginning her softball career at Auburn University at Montgomery this fall.
“It’s really been what I’ve been looking forward too. What I’m striving to get better and just get strong enough to play a fall schedule and hopefully a spring schedule,” said Whaley.
To get your senior on the news, send an email to mysenior@walb.com with the subject My Senior.
Tell us your athletes name and the best way to contact you.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.