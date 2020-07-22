Justice Delayed: Coronavirus pandemic delays Dougherty County Court System

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The pandemic is crippling our legal system, creating constitutional dilemmas as the accused miss their days in court.
Courthouses shuttered. Thousands of trials on hold. Legal deadlines pushed.
“The Supreme Court has extended the judicial emergency through mid-August and that means again further delay in the proceedings that will be going on locally in the different circuits,” said District Attorney Greg Edwards.
The coronavirus pandemic is building a legal backlog, overwhelming courts across the nation, and leaving some defendants in jail longer.
“Well, of course, that is the issue. It is important that we get those persons who are wanting to go to trial to get them to trial that is both desirable and it is the law,” said Edwards.
Edwards said they’re having to adjust to changes and make arrangements to schedules.
“We are looking at possible beginning some proceedings with grand juries and perhaps jury trials in September but with it being extended to August it seems like that is going to be pushed back a little bit further,” said Edwards.
Courts have been closed since March. For defendants not in custody, the delay likely is an inconvenience. But, for those in the county jail, the shutdown is an extra month — or more — they have to wait for justice.
“Probation revocation proceedings, guilty pleas, sentencing, people that have already been found guilty by juries, those are the things we have been able to do,” said Edwards.
Attorney Edwards said once the Supreme Court lifts the judicial emergency, then time frame of the statute of limitations under the sixth amendment resume.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.