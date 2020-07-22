Handling stress of hurricane season, COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane season anxiety is nothing new. But, the next round of storms is happening in the COVID-19 era and may bring new worries.
“The fear of, okay, having to pick up and leave when a hurricane does come, being kind of packed into a hotel, maybe, in a hot spot or something like that, you know. I do have a lot of concern and fear around that,” Heather Sueirro said.
You're not the only one feeling anxious. General unease can be expected during uncertain times.
“People are noticing an increase, just, in uncertainty. Not exactly sure what the future holds and as uncertainty grows, stability lessens. That can absolutely generate increases in anxiety, stress, feeling overwhelmed – all those things,” Margaret Alexander said.
The same holds true for hurricane season – uncertainty – and anxiousness that comes with it. But, remember, it's not just family decision-making adults that are at risk.
"Anxiety is not specific to adults or to children. It is a global, universal feeling that many of us feel at different points."
Just like adult worries, children's concerns should be met with empathy and truth.
"Make sure you respond honestly as long as it is developmentally appropriate but respond honestly. Inaccurate information or misinformation actually breaks the bonds of trust."
It's interesting, though, the same hurricane plan that the first alert weather team suggests covering your physical need can also help your mental state.
“Remember the things that are real, like, I’m safe… I have a place to go… I have a plan. You know, having a plan doesn’t mitigate everything, but it can help with some of that anxiety,” Rebecca Fain said.
Knowing what you and your family are going to do can put your mind at ease. But, also, remember that sometimes we just must roll with the punches and just do the best that we can.
"These are hard and weird times. We're all trying to navigate – we've got hurricane season, we've got school trying to start, colleges and school."
Remember, we’re all in this together. Let’s be here for each other. Whether the season is active, or not, WTOC will be here for you.
