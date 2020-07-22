GBI investigates Lanier Co. officer-involved shooting

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lanier County, according to a tweet by the agency.
A Lanier County deputy has been taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident:
Lanier County Sheriff Nick Norton said the GBI is working two crime scenes.
Two deputies were first called to a home on Old Stockton Road for a home invasion around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The suspect ran from the scene and the deputies pursued, according to Norton.
The sheriff said the deputies were able to corner the suspect on Highway 122, near Unity Church. The suspect then fired at the deputies, Norton said.
One of the deputies was shot and grazed by a bullet under her arm, according to Norton.
The deputy, who was on her first day on the job, is hospitalized at Lewis Smith in Lanier County, the sheriff said.
The suspect was also shot during the gunfire exchange.
Norton said the suspect was shot eight times, including once in the head.
He is hospitalized at South Georiga Medical Center but will be escorted to Tallahassee, Fla.
Norton said the suspect is wanted out of Tampa on homicide charges.
The deputy and the suspect’s identities have not been released.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
