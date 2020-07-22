Ga. veteran gets life-changing service dog from national nonprofit

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (WALB) - A northwest Georgia hero has returned home with a four-legged friend.
John L., an Army veteran, returned home and was greeted with a new service dog named Brock.
Brock is trained to help veterans with PTSD and help them cope.
It was through the help of “K9s for Warriors” that made things possible.
Through the use of a service animal, John is better able to cope with hard times.
A nonprofit, K9s for Warriors takes in shelter dogs and trains them to be service dogs.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.