First responders train on Georgia’s Safe Haven Law

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - First responders in Thomas County recently finished a training on the Safe Haven Law.
Interim Fire Chief Tim Connell said co-sponsoring this program, and bringing it to the area was personal for him.
“Being adopted myself, I understand what children can go through. Especially with infants, the statistics for infants being abandoned. That was alarming to me,” said Connell.
The Hope Box is a team of experts on the "Safe Haven Law" in Georgia.
According to their website, in 2017, more than 450 infants were abandoned in Georgia, that’s the second-highest rate in the country.
“House Bill 391 was passed that allowed mother to leave them at the fire stations or police departments. But again they have to physically turn that infant over to someone, they just can’t leave it at the door,” said Connell.
The Hope Box also co-sponsored this training, teaching first responders about statistics and what to do if an infant is surrendered to them.
“A newborn infant, 30 days or younger, they can bring it to the fire department, if for whatever reason they can’t take care of the infant. If that mother can’t take care of that baby, we want her to give it to us so we can get it into The Hope Box Program. That way the baby’s taken care of,” explained Connell.
Chief Connell says in the training, they talked about many things from sex trafficking of women and children to recognizing the signs of abuse or neglect.
He said they can also help the mother if she is in danger or need of assistance.
“If a mother brings the infant to us, we’ll contact EMS. They will come and transport the infant to Archbold Memorial Hospital, and the infant will be checked out by the physicians there,” said Connell.
A representative from The Hope Box will then take over.
You can look for the “Safe Haven” sign to see if the building is a safe haven drop location.
Chief Connell said this is a good partnership between city and county first responders.
Under this law, the mother can also decline to give personal information.
Chief Connell adds that even if the infant is older than 30 days, they won’t turn the child away and can still get them help.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.