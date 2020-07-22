First Alert Weather Academy: Comet Neowise viewing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The fast-moving Comet Neowise has been getting lots of attention.
“So, yeah, you’re going to look to the northwest sky. If you find the Big Dipper, it’s just going to be below it. And, it will happen in the evening hours. So, as the sun sets, usually gets dark around 9-9:15. By 9:30, you should start to be able to see it as long, of course, there’s no clouds,” Chris Zelman, WALB First Alert meteorologist, said.
Zelman said you should have no problems seeing it each evening this week.
“Right now, expecting partly cloudy skies for the next couple of days. And you should be able to see it through the end of the month,” said Zelman.
Zelman said this will be the last opportunity to see the comet for a very long time.
“This will be our last opportunity because it won’t happen again for 6,800 years as it moves away from our area. And what we are seeing is pretty much dust and ice, and the tail. I think it is three miles in radius. So, it’s pretty big. Obviously, you say three miles wide? Is that going to hit planet Earth? No chance of hitting planet earth, so there’s some good news there,” said Zelman.
If you would like more interesting facts from NASA on Comet Neowise, click here.
