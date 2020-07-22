Dougherty Co. sheriff issues cease and desist to U.S. 19 Dragway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office issued a cease and desist letter to the U.S. 19 Dragway in Albany.
According to the letter, the sheriff’s office learned about a concert held at the dragway on July 18 and 19.
It goes on to say that photos and other information the sheriff’s office received shows the concert was a “direct violation of the Revised Executive Order issued by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp that went into effect on Thursday, July 16 and is in effect through July 31, 2020, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The letter also states that a copy of the executive order was attached and specified where to find the order on live venues.
It explains that this is an official notice to the dragway to cease and desist any activities that do not comply with Kemp’s most recent executive order.
Failure to do so could result in possible prosecution by the law, the letter says.
