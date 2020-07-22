Dougherty Co. approves funding antibody testing in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Augusta University Health System plans to provide antibody testing in Dougherty County — but not without the financial support of its leaders.
Recently, Dougherty County commissioners approved funding for the testing.
Dr. Phillip Coule, Augusta University vice president and chief medical officer, is leading the testing.
He said this testing will give health leaders a better idea of how many Dougherty County residents have contracted and recovered from COVID-19.
“Especially early on in the COVID-19 disease outbreak, testing was very limited and therefore, many were not diagnosed and were not included in the total case numbers for COVID-19, which makes understanding this disease more difficult. Given that Dougherty County was particularly hard impacted, we feel it’s important to know the true prevalence of the disease on this community was, and then also the impact it may have moving forward in terms of decision making,” said Coule.
The testing will cost about $162,000.
That cost will be split between the City of Albany, the Dougherty County School System and Dougherty County.
Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said the county could be reimbursed for their part of the funding.
”We are going to proceed with requesting reimbursement, whether through the CARES allocation that we have available from the state in the amount of $850,000, and we may even seek reimbursement from FEMA,” McCoy said.
Dougherty County is expected to contribute a total of $52,000.
That money will be taken from the county’s general fund.
The City of Albany plans to vote on the study proposal next week. WALB has reached out to the Dougherty County School System on when they plan to discuss the funding.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.