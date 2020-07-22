District Attorney provides possible solution for decreasing gang violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -As Dougherty County continues to fight through the coronavirus pandemic, the county is experiencing a gun violence epidemic.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said he’s very concerned about the number of violent crimes happening in Albany, especially gun violence.
He said, for the most part, it involves teens and young adults.
Edwards said something has to be done to stop the deadly crimes in the community.
The biggest problem Edwards says he sees is people witnessing crimes and not reporting them.
“This ‘don’t snitch’ mentality that people who know what is going on and seeing things happen, they want to try and take it in their owns hands that bring on more violence,” said Edwards. “You know when you try to take it in your own hands instead, about what happened to law enforcement, then that is the cycle that needs to be broken.”
Anyone with information on any crime is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
