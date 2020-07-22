Cooling showers and storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s some relief from the heat albeit brief. The east coast sea breeze is pushing showers and thunderstorms into westward across SGA. Rain chances extend into early evening otherwise many miss out as the activity winds down mid-evening.
No change in temperatures still hot with low-mid 90s but feeling more like 100° - 105°.
More isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms for the week. Rain becomes likely over the weekend into next week. Still hot and humid with highs in the 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is about 1000 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. As strengthening continues Gonzalo is expected to become the season’s first hurricane by Thursday. Some models indicate Gonzalo continuing to intensify next week while other models suggest it’ll frizzle.
Closer to home in the Gulf of Mexico, there’s an area of low pressure showing signs of tropical development the next few days. Invest 91L is moving west-northwest toward the Texas/Louisiana coast. Stay tuned for updates.
