Coffee deputies assist in drug arrest

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee County Drug Unit agents assisted the Ware County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit detectives with a narcotics investigation that resulted in the arrest of Tony Ricardo Street for Trafficking in Methamphetamine and sales of Methamphetamine.
Ware County detectives coordinated their efforts with information received from the Coffee County Drug Unit. On July 16th, 2020 following a lengthy investigation into Street’s illegal activities, a combined team of Ware County Sheriff’s detectives, Coffee County Drug Unit detectives and a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) arrested Street in Waycross.
At the time of his arrest Street was in possession of more than two ounces of methamphetamine A search warrant had already been obtained by Ware County for Street’s residence in Waycross. The search recovered $6,000 in US currency which was seized as evidence.
His bond was denied at his first appearance hearing due to him being on active parole.
Street has a past extensive history of illegal narcotic involvement in Coffee County, Street was convicted of Sale of Methamphetamine in 2016 in Coffee County. Street was sentenced to 20 years, but was paroled in 2018.
Sheriff Doyle Wooten thanked the Ware County Sheriff’s Office, the ATF officers, and the officers with the Coffee County Sheriff’s office for the time and effort in the investigation and conclusion of this case.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.