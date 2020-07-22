Albany City Commissioners to consider new contract with Albany Humane Society

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The stray animal population in Albany is causing city commissioners to take extra measures.
At their most recent commission meeting, city leaders discussed re-signing a contract with the Albany Humane Society.
This year, it’s going to cost them more.
For the past 10 years, Albany’s animal control has picked up strays and taken them to the Albany Humane Society, at a fixed cost to the city.
The humane society either euthanized or adopted the animals out at a fixed cost.
The contract between the two organizations expired on June 30.
That means a new agreement will have to be reached soon.
As a part of the new contract, the Albany Humane Society is asking for $77,000 more over the next year.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said the increase is still worth the price.
“It would be more costly if the city maintained their own control services. There are requirements that we would have to do so you’re looking at operational costs that wouldn’t be imposed on the taxpayer. So looking at the cost that the humane society is charging us, then that equals out,” said Persley.
The total contract cost is about $296,000, including the contract price increase.
Commissioners will vote on the contract on July 28.
If approved, the contract will be paid for out of the Albany Police Department’s budget.
