‘We need to wait a little bit longer': Is it too early to get tested for COVID-19?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Health officials told WALB News 10 that some people may be going to get tested for COVID-19 too early.
Dr. Charles Kemp with Albany Internal Medicine said some of their patients are coming in too early to get tested for coronavirus.
“Usually, we’re getting about 20 to 50 phone calls a day, I would say, of people who’ve been exposed within the last two to three days and are wanting to come in and be tested and (we’re) having to tell them no, that’s not appropriate. We need to wait a little bit longer,” said Kemp.
Kemp said you should wait at least a week after you’ve found out that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 if you’re not having symptoms.
“Anything under a week, you’re probably looking at anywhere from 50 to 40 percent chances of it being accurate at all. So, it’s really not particularly worthwhile,” explained Kemp.
Kemp said getting tested too early could give a false negative on your test results.
“This virus is a very slow-moving virus. It can take upwards of two weeks from exposure to actually testing positive with the patient,” said Dr. Kemp. “Feel like or told they need to come in the next day after an exposure and be tested. They’re universally negative and they leave with a false sense of security when they may convert to a positive case a week later. And then their out in the community having a week’s worth of damage done with everyone they’ve come in contact with.”
So what should you do in the meantime while waiting to get tested?
“During that week, you need to isolate yourself. You need to stay away from work, stay away from people, be at home. If you have family living with you, try to isolate yourself from them as much as possible,” Kemp urged.
Dr. Charles Ruis, the Southwest District director for the Georgia Department of Public Health, said it’s OK to wait even a little longer to get tested.
Ruis said day 10 after exposure is when you should get tested if you don’t have symptoms.
However, Ruis and Kemp said if you’re showing symptoms of the virus, you should get tested as soon as possible.
Ruis said day eight or nine is also acceptable days to get tested on if you can’t on day 10.
But do people need to wear face shields in public as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on?
Kemp said face shields need to be reserved for the medical community and not the general public.
“They are very prone to getting contaminated by your hands when fiddling with them. In general, if you’re in a surgical field and wearing a face shield, that’s fine, you’re trained to do that. But the general public probably just needs to stick with a facemask instead of a face shield for right now,” explained Kemp.
Kemp recommended people continue wearing masks when in public and around groups of people.
If you’re walking, jogging or by yourself in public, he said a mask is not needed.
Kemp said in general, the public needs to wear cloth masks.
However, lots of people are wearing bandannas as face protection these days. Dr. Kemp said he doesn’t know of any hard data that’s shown they don’t work against the virus.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.