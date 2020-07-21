‘We just try to think about what Jayden would have wanted’: Cairo mom seeks change six months after son killed in accident

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been almost six months since the death of 6-year-old Jayden Richardson.
The Cairo Police Department said he died after he was hit by a car on his way to school.
Lenessa Jones, Richardson’s mother, said while she and her family are still coping with a tragic loss, the accident could’ve been avoided, and she wants to see change.
“It’s really been tough because my daily routine has been Jayden and Larihia,” Jones said.
Celebrating Richardson, who would have turned seven on July 8, Jones said they wanted to remember her son, and how much they love and miss him with a balloon release on his birthday.
Jones said it’s been different no longer having him around, and she wishes more was done to hold the driver of the car accountable.
“Being that she has kids as well, they didn’t want to further prosecute her because of her not being there with her kids. And I said that was kind of unfair because I lost my child,” said Jones.
Cairo police said they, along with the Grady County state solicitor, determined there was “insufficient cause to bring charges against the driver of the vehicle involved.”
Jones said she reached out to police about reopening the investigation, but they told her it’s not possible from their end.
They said it’s best for her to seek a lawyer’s help — which is exactly what she’s doing.
“If it was somebody else’s child, how would they have handled that situation? Would they have prosecuted that person? I kind of feel like they just failed us or they didn’t really try to do much for us. You know, we’re citizens here too,” said Jones.
Jones said giving herself some peace of mind is part of the reason why she’s still seeking change.
“I guess just to try to put forth some kind of initiation where this doesn’t happen again. It could’ve been anybody’s child, but unfortunately, it happened to our family. Every day, it’s a battle. We just try to think about what Jayden would have wanted,” said Jones.
Jones said the school is adjusting how children will get on the bus. She adds she wants a crossing guard there, as she says many other children go to the same bus stop each day.
