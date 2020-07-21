TU arts program gets grant to increase, diversify audiences

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Arts for the Community program at Thomas University was recently awarded a grant.
Program Coordinator Dr. Karl Barton said they’ll use it to help further music education across the area.
He said it’ll also help diversify the “Fridays at Noon” and “Sundays at Four” concert series.
The program has been holding the series virtually because of the pandemic.
Once it’s safe to do so, Barton said they want to bring it to other parts of Thomasville in-person to reach more people.
”We started that by doing things at the public library, and we’re looking at continuing that kind of outreach, targeting different populations so that we can bring the arts to them. So we’re looking to go into the public schools and do that kind of outreach. To increase the impact of the arts in the community and in the schools,” said Barton.
Barton said they have a jazz festival planned for high schoolers in the spring.
They’re also hoping to have the Florida A&M Choir sing at First Missionary Baptist Church in November.
