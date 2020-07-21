Treehouse Children’s Advocacy Center hosts school supplies drive

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Treehouse Children’s Advocacy Center in Thomas County is providing children with supplies ahead of the school year.
Each year, the center does a number of service projects for the children and families they serve.
This year, they’re helping around 150 children by providing them with bookbags, school supplies and new clothes.
Treehouse Director Jackla Lawson said it’s important to continue these donations for the children.
”It helps relieve financial burden and also provides some encouragement and empowerment for children who are having self-esteem issues or maybe are worried about starting school,” said Lawson.
The deadline to donate is Thursday, but they will accept items if more children come in closer to the start of school.
Lawson said they also collect supplies throughout the year for children who may get removed from their home or displaced because of abuse.
Items can be dropped off at 510 Gordon Avenue in Thomasville.
