Tift Co. leaders roll back millage rate; push 2020 Census

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County commissioners rolled back their millage rate Monday night in a called meeting, which is good news for property owners.
Commissioners told us there are several reasons for the rollback, and chief among them is growth in the county.
Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Grady Thompson said ”We’re setting with good reserves and we don’t spend money foolishly and we’ve had a lot of growth, a lot of jobs created but they come from other counties. They don’t live here.”
Chairman Thompson said they haven’t raised taxes in 16 years in Tift County. The millage rate was 12.167 last year, and this year it’s being rolled back to 12.161.
Those dollars collected from the millage rate go to the Tift County School System.
After the meeting, Chairman Thompson talked about a problem that could impact the county’s funding, and that is that only about half of Tift County residents have filled out the 2020 census so far.
He said accurate population numbers mean the most funding allotted to the county.
Thompson said ”We won’t get any money, especially on the schools. You got to be counted to be able to get your grants.”
Thompson said county leaders have tried several ways to get people to fill out their forms including using a contest.
According to Census 2020′s website, last week census takers started following up with people who haven’t filled forms yet.
