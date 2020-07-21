Thomasville Police Chief announces retirement

Over the next eleven weeks, Rich will continue to lead the organization and assist the City Manager in the transition of the department. “I look forward to saying farewell to the community I have served and loved so much, the members of Team Thomasville and the great police officers and staff of the Thomasville Police Department,” he said. He also expressed his appreciation for Carson, who began his tenure as City Manager in January 2019. “I want to thank Mr. Carson for his support and leadership. He is a great leader, and he has supported me 100% during his tenure.”