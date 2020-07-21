‘This situation is tragic': APD addresses shooting death of Albany business owner’s son

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of an Albany man, gunned down trying to chase thieves breaking into his car, held a press conference on Tuesday — begging the shooter to come forward.
At the press conference, the Albany Police Department (APD) also asked for the person that shot and killed Jaime Macoou, 30, to come forward.
There is no word on a suspect just yet, however, APD said they are working around the clock to find the gunman and are relying on help from the community.
“This situation is tragic, you have a father, a son, uncles, cousins, sisters, that will never get the opportunity to hug or kiss and even say good morning. So, today, I want to send a heart-wrenching request to if anybody knows anything in reference to the shooting of Mr. Macoou to please notify the Albany Police Department,” Lt. Keithen Hall, APD Robbery Homicide Unit commander, said.
The shooting happened at the 2100 block of Tompkins Avenue on July 13.
Macoou was chasing suspects that were attempting to break into his car.
“It is the responsibility of our community to step up. It is time to stop it,” said Hall.
Cynthia Walker, Macoou’s mother, said she hasn’t slept since she the call of her son’s death. She’s pleading for the gunman to turn themself in.
“This is the hardest, hardest thing to do,” Walker said. “I would’ve never thought that I would be standing here talking to you all asking for help, but I am and I am not just asking, I am begging.”
A grief-stricken father also shared his feelings with the community.
“Parents, I know sometimes we want to protect your child, but what if your child is next, what if they call you that morning and is telling you that your child dies and you’re thinking that he is in bed,” Tony Brown, Macoou’s step-father, said.
Macoou's mother and step-father are both relying on the public for help in an emotional plea.
“Because it is hard not knowing, especially as a step-father, that you could not protect your son. It is hard, so I need your help right now, the police department needs your help we only want to do the right things and do it the right way,” said Brown.
