Saturday Worth Co. crash victims identified, Sheriff addresses dangerous intersection

BRIDGEBORO., Ga. (WALB) - We are learning new information about the couple who were killed in a crash Saturday evening in rural Worth County.
Barbara and Billy Adams were killed Saturday at the intersection of Georgia Highway 133 and Bridgeboro Anderson City Road, according to The Georgia State Patrol.
Family members told us 76-year-old Barbara Adams suffered from dementia.
Her husband of 27 years, 66-year-old Billy Adams would drive her around their community to help bring back memories taken by the memory loss disease.
That joy-ride turned deadly when Billy ran a stop sign and their vehicle was hit by a semi-truck, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The Adams were not the first to be involved in a crash at this “busy” intersection.
Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker said driving a few more feet could save your life.
” I would just caution people, pull on past the stop sign right there to the stop bar and look both ways before proceeding.”
Sheriff Whitaker could not say if this was a factor in Saturday’s crash or others that have happened at the intersection.
However, it is something the Sheriff’s Office has noticed and wants drivers to be aware of as they hit the roads.
“Right, left, right, left... look a couple of times before you proceed on through the intersection or turn onto one of the lanes.”
Whitaker said he plans to request that the Georgia Department of Transportation take a look at this intersection to see if any modifications or upgrades can be made. County leaders recently spoke with the Georgia Department Of Transportation about modifications coming to another busy intersection on Highway 133.
Graveside services will be held for Barbara Union Baptist Church at 2693 Evergreen Road in Doerun on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Family tells us arrangements for Billy have not been determined yet.
