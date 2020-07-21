Practicing heat safety during the hottest days of summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The summer sun is blistering these days, keeping many people inside their homes.
It’s important to remember to keep safety in the forefront of your mind because the heat can be deadly.
Days like Tuesday where the sun is beating down, it’s best to stay inside to avoid the dangerous UV rays and medical problems like heat stroke.
The blistering heat may keep some people from heading outside, but it’s not stopping everybody. Runners in Lake Bottom Park circled the track under the morning sun.
A group of Stroller Strong moms suggests if you’re going to venture out, do it in the morning.
“That heat definitely spikes from lunchtime through the evening, but we’re still cooking out here even in the morning. But it definitely makes a difference getting out earlier in the day versus the afternoon,” Molly Wright said.
No matter what time you are outside in July, it’s going to be hot. Remember to stay hydrated and pay attention to your body.
“I keep two 32-ounce water bottles with me pretty much at all times, anytime we’re going to be outside,” Wright said.
“Listen to your body. If you feel sick and you feel like you’re about to pass out, stop and go sit in some shade under a tree or something. Drink water, put something behind your neck,” Erin Barefoot said.
“Try to find places with shade if you’re not used to it, take your time, go slow. There’s an adjustment period but after that, you kind of get used to it and you can never pack enough water,” Kerry Abdo said.
Remember, children get hot three to five times faster than adults. So, whether you’re outside or just in a warm car, continuously check on them. This thermometer shows how hot it can get inside of a car sitting in the direct sun. It’s not just children though who are at risk of heat-related dangers. If anyone stops sweating, that’s an issue and a sign of heat stroke.
“Children, the elderly, and if you’re not experienced in being out in the heat for a long period of time, consider yourself to be at risk,” said Safe Kids Columbus representative, Pam Fair.
It only takes a few minutes in the direct sunlight to start feeling sick. So, remember that water, shade, and sunscreen anytime you head outdoors.
