Phoebe reports Monday COVID-19 numbers

“We agree and strongly urge people to wear masks in public, avoid large gatherings, and wash or sanitize their hands frequently. Thanks to the amazing determination of the Phoebe Family, we continue not only to meet the COVID-19 needs of our community, but to provide safe, quality care to hundreds of non-COVID patients each day. Though we are eager to put this pandemic behind us, our teams are not weary, and they remain focused on serving the people of southwest Georgia and fulfilling the Phoebe vision – to make every life we touch better,” Steiner said.