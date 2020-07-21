Phoebe reports Monday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Monday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 64
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 10
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 488
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 111
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 32
“Since our last news release on Thursday, we have seen quite an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations within our system. By now, we all know what we can do to help lower those COVID-19 numbers. The CDC director recently said ‘cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus,‘” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer.
“We agree and strongly urge people to wear masks in public, avoid large gatherings, and wash or sanitize their hands frequently. Thanks to the amazing determination of the Phoebe Family, we continue not only to meet the COVID-19 needs of our community, but to provide safe, quality care to hundreds of non-COVID patients each day. Though we are eager to put this pandemic behind us, our teams are not weary, and they remain focused on serving the people of southwest Georgia and fulfilling the Phoebe vision – to make every life we touch better,” Steiner said.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
