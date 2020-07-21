My Senior: Payten Singletary

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Thomasville High School.
Payten Singletary has been a part of the Bulldogs varsity football team for the past three years.
He earned three All-Region honors.
In his senior season, the Dogs won the region and advanced to the semi-finals.
Though, Singletary was hoping for a different outcome.
“I mean, I would’ve liked it better if we would’ve gone to state, I don’t like the way we went out. I feel like we definitely could’ve went to state and won,” said Singletary.
Luckily for Singletary, his football career didn’t end there.
In January he early enrolled at the University of Cincinnati to continue his football career.
“It was great my parents were really happy for me. That was the main part just seeing my parents happy,” said Singletary.
