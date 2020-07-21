The Mitchell County Eagles focused as GHSA relaxes restrictions

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The GHSA is allowing football players to wear helmets beginning this week.
After a 12-nothing vote Monday, teams now have two additional weeks to prepare for the season.
Which, the Mitchell County Eagles are excited about.
Head Coach, Deshon Brock, said, “We’re able to slow down. We’re able to slow down a little bit and teach and make sure we’re laying down a really solid foundation to build upon.”
Sophomore Guard, Al Childs, said he wants to get the season going but knows the additional two weeks will be crucial for the team.
”Oh, very good. Gives us more time for the young quarterback to develop. Everybody develops and gets back on track with school and all. I don’t like it, but hey that’s how it has to be, still gun get it,” said Childs.
Brock said being able to wear helmets and have inter-squad scrimmages has reenergized the team.
”I think for morale purposes, it’s a good thing. The kids have been itching to get helmets or some type of equipment. So now that the helmets are on, it gives us some type of resemblance of normalcy to them. And it also helps us prepare for the season, having to breathe and run around with the helmet on,” said Brock.
With all the obstacles and restrictions created by COVID-19 concerns senior linebacker, Zaquavious Robinson, is still hopeful this could be their best team yet.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity. And we’ve been sitting at home because of the Coronavirus. But coming back, we’ve been getting better and better, I can say that. I feel like this is the best team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Robinson.
State Championship games are likely to happen on Dec. 28-30.
As far as any updates regarding fans in the stands, no announcements have yet to be made from the GHSA.
