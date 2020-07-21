Lowndes Co. deputies training on new, life-saving equipment

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is training on new automated external defibrillators (AED) it has acquired to place throughout the county.
Sheriff Ashley Paulk helped obtain the AED devices.
The sheriff’s office personnel will be receiving training on the devices immediately.
They will be issued to the road patrol deputies, jail staff and placed in locations throughout the sheriff’s office facilities.
That means they will be at locations across the county.
The AEDs, which are the latest, state-of-the-art models, were not paid for with tax money but money obtained through law enforcement obtained funds.
