Hot and humid with some cooling showers

Following a lull, the tropics are active again with a couple of areas to watch in the coming days. There’s a tropic wave over western Cuban that’s projected to move west toward Texas in the coming days. The other area of disturbed weather, Invest 99L upgraded to Tropical Depression 7 is over the western Atlantic. NHC gives it a 90% of tropical development over the next 5 days. Although it’s far out, it potential track bears watching. Stay tuned for updates.