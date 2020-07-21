Hot and humid with some cooling showers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An active east coast sea breeze is pushing isolated showers and thunderstorms across SGA this afternoon. This brings some cooling but only briefly. Temperatures are running low-mid 90s with feels like readings 100° - 105°.
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms hold through the week while rain chances become likely over the weekend. Still hot and humid with highs in the 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Following a lull, the tropics are active again with a couple of areas to watch in the coming days. There’s a tropic wave over western Cuban that’s projected to move west toward Texas in the coming days. The other area of disturbed weather, Invest 99L upgraded to Tropical Depression 7 is over the western Atlantic. NHC gives it a 90% of tropical development over the next 5 days. Although it’s far out, it potential track bears watching. Stay tuned for updates.
