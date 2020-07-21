GISA pushes start of football games to Sept.

Other fall sports also addressed

By WALB News Team | July 21, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 4:57 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) has adjusted its fall sports calendar amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The adjustments are being made due to the significant amount of cross-over play in all sports, use of multi-sport athletes by many of our schools, and concern for academics and final exams,” GISA officials said.

Below is a breakdown of the adjustments:

  • Acclimation for football (including 8-man) now starts on Aug. 3.
  • There will be two weeks of acclimation for football. GISA officials said to note there will be no contact.
  • The first day in pads for football is Aug. 17.
  • The first week of practice and games for softball, volleyball, cross country, cheer, clay target and fall Soccer remains the same.
  • All middle school events remain on the same dates.
  • Football games (including 8-Man) starting with Week 0 will be Sept. 4 (Matches GHSA).
  • Because of final exams the week of Dec.18, the football playoffs have been reduced to three rounds. The top eight teams will make the playoffs.
  • The football championship date has been extended by one week.
  • There will be an extra week to the winter and spring sports seasons.
  • The first day of practice for winter and spring sports will remain the same.
  • Playoffs and/or finals for basketball, wrestling, track, golf, weightlifting, tennis, soccer and baseball have all been pushed one week later.
  • Because of venue commitments and contracts, archery and swim will remain the same but could still be subject to change.

| For the full calendar, click here. |

“We know these changes are unexpected, but we strive to allow all sports fair and equal time for a full season,” GISA officials said. “We also feel postponing contact in football may be beneficial due to COVID and the restrictions for social distancing.”

