GISA pushes start of football games to Sept.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) has adjusted its fall sports calendar amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The adjustments are being made due to the significant amount of cross-over play in all sports, use of multi-sport athletes by many of our schools, and concern for academics and final exams,” GISA officials said.
Below is a breakdown of the adjustments:
- Acclimation for football (including 8-man) now starts on Aug. 3.
- There will be two weeks of acclimation for football. GISA officials said to note there will be no contact.
- The first day in pads for football is Aug. 17.
- The first week of practice and games for softball, volleyball, cross country, cheer, clay target and fall Soccer remains the same.
- All middle school events remain on the same dates.
- Football games (including 8-Man) starting with Week 0 will be Sept. 4 (Matches GHSA).
- Because of final exams the week of Dec.18, the football playoffs have been reduced to three rounds. The top eight teams will make the playoffs.
- The football championship date has been extended by one week.
- There will be an extra week to the winter and spring sports seasons.
- The first day of practice for winter and spring sports will remain the same.
- Playoffs and/or finals for basketball, wrestling, track, golf, weightlifting, tennis, soccer and baseball have all been pushed one week later.
- Because of venue commitments and contracts, archery and swim will remain the same but could still be subject to change.
“We know these changes are unexpected, but we strive to allow all sports fair and equal time for a full season,” GISA officials said. “We also feel postponing contact in football may be beneficial due to COVID and the restrictions for social distancing.”
