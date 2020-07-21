GISA delays the start of the football season

THOMASTON, Ga. (WALB) - The GISA is delaying the start of the 2020 football season two weeks, in part because the GHSA has delayed theirs by two weeks.
GISA Athletic Director, Clint Morgan, said this is to keep those out of conference games intact.
“The fact that Georgia High School moved their schedule to two weeks and we have a lot of cross over games with GHSA,” said Morgan. “We value the relationship with GHSA, that cross over the relationship. We just think it’s the right thing to do to keep schedules intact for both organizations.”
The two-week delay means playoffs are now just three rounds, with the state championship game on Dec. 11.
Morgan said this has a ripple effect on the start of winter and spring sports.
Those seasons will now begin a week later, to accommodate for the multi-sport athletes.
“I think it’s just the perfect fit for those kids to have the opportunity to play. We want to be fair to all sports and all seasons and give it the time that they deserve,” said Morgan.
The 2020 football schedule remains a 10-game season played over 12 weeks.
Even with all of these changes, Morgan told me he’d be surprised if there weren’t additional changes before the end of the season.
“We’re very excited about getting the season started, and getting the kids back to action. The best way that I can say it, is we’re hopeful. Do I think there’ll be a change? I’d be surprised if we were able to go from right here throughout the entire school year and think there are no changes. So, we just have to be able to adapt and see how it goes,” said Morgan.
