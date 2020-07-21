Ft. Stewart soldier found guilty of negligent homicide

Three 3rd ID soldiers are dead and three more are injured after an early morning training accident on Fort Stewart. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | February 19, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST - Updated July 21 at 3:40 PM

FT. STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart officials confirm a court-martial found Staff Sergeant Ladonies Strong guilty on one charge of negligent homicide on Saturday.

He was acquitted of a separate involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of Christopher Morgan.

Morgan was killed in June 2019 during a rollover accident near West Point in New Jersey. Nineteen other cadets and two soldiers were also injured.

Staff Sgt. Strong will be demoted to an E-1 Private, spend three years in confinement, and receive a bad-conduct discharge.

The court-martial was originally scheduled for April 20, 2020 at Fort Stewart.

