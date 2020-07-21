COVID-19 patients need plasma donations from recovered patients

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 patients in Valdosta need help from those who’ve already beat the international virus.
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers need convalescent plasma donations from recovered patients to help COVID-19 patients at South Georgia Medical Center.
The plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients helps treat critically ill patients with the virus.
Officials with LifeSouth said coronavirus patients at the hospital need donations now.
“We can’t meet the demand for what they need for the convalescent plasma, which is why we’re asking the community to please step up and donate with LifeSouth,” said Laura Bialeck, the district community development coordinator for LifeSouth.
This type of plasma can only come from people who’ve had and recovered from COVID-19.
Bialeck said it has a certain type of antibody in it that’s only found in recovered patients. She said it is safe for recovered patients to donate.
She said they supply 100-percent of the blood to the medical center.
If you want to know where you can donate, you can visit LifeSouth’s website here.
