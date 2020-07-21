Coffee Co. agents find drugs after seeing man passed out

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - About 9:30 a.m. on July 16, Coffee County Drug agents were conducting surveillance around the residential area of Highway 32 West, near Douglas, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
The agents noticed a man in a vehicle slumped over in the driver seat with the driver’s door open.
Agents and deputies checked the man’s well-being and identified him as Franklin Gregg Thornton, 53. He appeared to be lost, confused, and under the influence, the sheriff’s office said.
Officers investigated and discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession, the sheriff’s office said. Continuing the investigation, officers spoke with his wife, Amy Thornton, and informed her of her husband’s situation.
While speaking with her, officers determined drugs were being used and stored in the home. They got consent to search and discovered quantities of illicit prescription medications and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.
Franklin Thornton was charged with possession of methamphetamine and Amy Thornton, 51, was charged with possession of a scheduled IV controlled substance.
