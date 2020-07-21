Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany receive thousands in State Farm donation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - State Farm Insurance Agents donated to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany to help the organization continue providing COVID-19 relief services in the Albany-Dougherty County area.
Eight independent State Farm agents donated $5,460 to the organization as part of the State Farm Good Neighbor Community Fund.
They made the donation in front of Thornton Park Tuesday morning.
“We are always excited to partner with local businesses who are willing to invest their time, talents and treasures in the youth of our community. The collective efforts of eight State Farm agents reinforces the message of Hellen Keller who said, ‘Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much,‘” said Marvin Laster, the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany, in a statement.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.