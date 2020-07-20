Southeastern Grocers joins several other companies to require facemask

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As numbers continue to rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, so do the number of businesses that will require customers to wear facemasks, with Southeaster Grocers being the latest to join the movement.
On Monday, Southeastern Grocers, which is the parent company of Harveys Supermarket, Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, and Fresco y Más grocery stores, announced that customers at all of their stores will be required to wear a facemask.
The new requirement for customers will start on Monday, July 27.
“As we have navigated through the complexities and challenges of the pandemic, we have progressively shaped our operations and are continuing to update our policies to best protect all those who depend upon us,” said Joe Caldwell, the director of corporate communications and government affairs. “This unprecedented period requires a willingness to be adaptable and flexible to ever-changing circumstances, and we will continue to adjust as needed over time.”
Southeastern Grocers is joining an already long list of businesses that require customers to wear facemasks already, including Walgreens, Target, Publix, Lowe’s, Walmart, Sam’s Club and many more.
“Our communities count on us, and we are counting on our customers to show kindness as we go through these challenging times together,” said Caldwell in a press release.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.